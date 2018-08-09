Legal Gambling News: Buffalo Wild Wings May Add Sports Betting

Buffalo Wild Wings is considering adding sports betting to its locations around the U.S. as legal gambling becomes more prevalent across the country.

The biggest sports bar in the country is seeking to capitalize on the fact that more and more states are legalizing gambling. A company spokesperson said that because of its position in the sports bar market, it has the opportunity to add sports betting to enhance the restaurant experience for its guests.

“We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand,” the Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson wrote. Back in May, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law that had restricted legal sports betting, which was mostly only available in Nevada for the last 26 years.

The move lifts the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which has seen states such as Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey offer sports betting, similar to what Las Vegas has done for a while. West Virginia is also expected to allow sports betting once the NFL season starts.

Analysts believe that more than half of the states in the country will legalize sports betting within the next five years. Different licensing requirement for sports betting would likely exist in every state, while Buffalo Wild Wings would also have to link up with a current gaming operator to make this dream a reality.