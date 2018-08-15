Chick-fil-A Chicken Fingers: Spicy Chicken Strips Test Makes Headlines

Chick-fil-A is spicing up its menu with the introduction of Spicy Chicken Strips.

Source: Shutterstock

Unfortunately for fans, the spicy Chick-fil-A chicken fingers are currently only going through a testing phase. That means that they are only available certain restaurants. The locations with restaurants testing the new menu item include Philadelphia, Central Texas, South Texas and Phoenix.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas have already been testing the new Spicy Chicken Strips for some time now. However, the Phoenix tests are new. The company will start offering the spicy Chick-fil-A chicken fingers at these stores on Aug. 25, 2018.

Chick-fil-A notes that its Spicy Chicken Strip are a combination of two current menu items: the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It also says that these tests will determine if the spicy Chick-fil-A chicken fingers will come to the rest of its stores across the U.S.

Here are some reactions to the spicy Chick-fil-A chicken fingers news on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

“@ChickfilA give me spicy tenders or give me death.”

“Yo @ChickfilA what y’all playing for. You know those spicy strips about to be 🔥!!! No need for ‘testing.'”

“Hey @ChickfilA , how many retweets to bring Spicy Chicken Tenders to your Dublin, Ga location?”

“I just called chick fil a to ask when I can eat these new chicken strips ok. If that’s not commitment to the spicy chicken strips idk what is.”

“Look where do I need to go to try these spicy chicken meals? @ChickfilA I am more than willing to give feedback on this new menu item.”

