Coca-Cola Buys New England Soda Brand Moxie

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) has announced that it has acquired Moxie, a popular soda brand in New England as it hopes to increase its position as a diverse beverage company.

Source: Flickr

Moxie is a popular soda that is also the oldest bottled soft drink in the U.S. as it’s been around since 1884, two years before the inception of Coca-Cola. The latter said on Tuesday that it was buying Moxie from its bottling partner, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England, which is owned by Kirin.

The move is part of a broader initiative from the biggest soft beverage manufacturer in the country, which is seeking to get a wide variety of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company says that it’s goal is to become “a total beverage company,” which has healthier options in its portfolio, including low-sugar and no-sugar offerings.

Popular pressure has led Coca-Cola to adjust its sails as the company claims it is in favor of the World Health Organization’s sugar guidelines, which suggest that consumers should not consume more than 25 grams of sugar per day and the current Moxie recipe has 25 grams of sugar per can.

Coca-Cola said that Moxie bottling will continue to take place in the drink’s hometown of Bedford, New Hampshire, but it hopes to use its distribution channels to expand the reach of the drink to the rest of the U.S.

KO stock fell about 0.1% on Wednesday following the news.