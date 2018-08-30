CVS Pulls Enfamil From Shelves After Customers Find Flour Inside

CVS (NYSE: CVS ) announced that the company has pulled its Enfamil baby powder from its shelves after customers found large chunks of flour inside the product.

The company was alerted about the issue by a Florida mother who said that her child’s baby formula appeared to have flour, prompting the pharmacy to pull all of its Enfamil baby formula from its shelves.

Alison Denning said that she bought a container of Enfamil that appeared to be untampered as the protective seal was still in place on the lid. However, she found something that she shouldn’t have found in the product once she opened it.

“The bag was in it like this, this particular sticker was not fully attached and when I opened up this seal that wraps around was opened,” Denning told WFTS. “This smells like typical baking flour.”

“The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority and we have a quality assurance policies and procedures in place to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell,” said CVS, noting that the company is conducting a thorough investigation on the matter.

Enfamil said that the company has not issued a recall on the matter but consumers should still check the product for any irregularities.

CVS stock gained a fraction of a percentage on Thursday.