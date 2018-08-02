Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018: 15 Things to Know

Today, Aug. 2, is Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.

The event has the fast food chain raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

This includes $1 from each Blizzard treat sold today going to the charity.

The money from the charity will go to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

This allows DQ customers to help out this charity by buying Blizzard treats from U.S. Dairy Queen locations today.

There is also a Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 for Canada, but it isn’t today.

Anyone in Canada that is looking to help out a charity by buying a Blizzard will have to wait until Aug. 9, 2018, which is next Thursday.

DQ customers can also use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay to help raise awareness for the event.

DQ notes that to date it has raised a total of $135 million from customers and franchisees looking to help out Children’s Miracle Network.

The company also breaks down how every bit of the dollar donated is spent to help children.

This includes 29% of the donation going to custom needs.

Another 20% goes toward equipment.

17% of the donation is put toward charitable care.

Then there’s 15% that is used for special services.

12% of the donation goes toward research.

Finally, 7% of the donation is used to help a child with their education.

You can check out this link to learn more about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 and find a participating store near you.

