Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018: 15 Things to Know

Today, Aug. 2, is Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.
Here are a few things to know about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.
- The event has the fast food chain raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
- This includes $1 from each Blizzard treat sold today going to the charity.
- The money from the charity will go to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
- This allows DQ customers to help out this charity by buying Blizzard treats from U.S. Dairy Queen locations today.
- There is also a Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 for Canada, but it isn’t today.
- Anyone in Canada that is looking to help out a charity by buying a Blizzard will have to wait until Aug. 9, 2018, which is next Thursday.
- DQ customers can also use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay to help raise awareness for the event.
- DQ notes that to date it has raised a total of $135 million from customers and franchisees looking to help out Children’s Miracle Network.
- The company also breaks down how every bit of the dollar donated is spent to help children.
- This includes 29% of the donation going to custom needs.
- Another 20% goes toward equipment.
- 17% of the donation is put toward charitable care.
- Then there’s 15% that is used for special services.
- 12% of the donation goes toward research.
- Finally, 7% of the donation is used to help a child with their education.
You can check out this link to learn more about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 and find a participating store near you.
