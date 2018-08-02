Apple stock is now worth $1 trillion >>> READ MORE
Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018: 15 Things to Know

$1 from each Blizzard goes to charity

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2KqUzpe

Today, Aug. 2, is Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018.

  • The event has the fast food chain raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
  • This includes $1 from each Blizzard treat sold today going to the charity.
  • The money from the charity will go to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
  • This allows DQ customers to help out this charity by buying Blizzard treats from U.S. Dairy Queen locations today.
  • There is also a Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 for Canada, but it isn’t today.
  • Anyone in Canada that is looking to help out a charity by buying a Blizzard will have to wait until Aug. 9, 2018, which is next Thursday.
  • DQ customers can also use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay to help raise awareness for the event.
  • DQ notes that to date it has raised a total of $135 million from customers and franchisees looking to help out Children’s Miracle Network.
  • The company also breaks down how every bit of the dollar donated is spent to help children.
  • This includes 29% of the donation going to custom needs.
  • Another 20% goes toward equipment.
  • 17% of the donation is put toward charitable care.
  • Then there’s 15% that is used for special services.
  • 12% of the donation goes toward research.
  • Finally, 7% of the donation is used to help a child with their education.

You can check out this link to learn more about Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day 2018 and find a participating store near you.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

