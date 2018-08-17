Deere & Company Stock Up Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) stock was down on Friday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

During its fiscal third quarter of the year, Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.59. This is better than its earnings per share of $1.97 from the same time last year. However, it was below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.75 for the quarter, but wasn’t enough to keep DE stock down today.

Deere & Company’s earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $911.30 million. The company’s net income from its fiscal third quarter of 2017 was $642.30 million.

Operating profit reported by Deere & Company for its fiscal third quarter of the year came in at $1.28 billion. This is up from the agricultural equipment manufacturer’s operating profit of $1.00 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Deere & Company also reported revenue of $10.31 billion for its fiscal third quarter of 2018. This is an increase over its revenue of $7.81 billion that was reported in its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.21 billion for the period.

Deere & Company says that it is expecting revenue for its fiscal full year of 2018 to be up around 26%. The company’s revenue from its fiscal 2017 year was $29.74 billion. This means its is expecting revenue for fiscal 2018 to come in at about $37.47 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $33.78 billion for the period.

DE stock was down at the start of trading today, but is up 1% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.