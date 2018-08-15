Delta Hiring 1,000 Flight Attendants in 2019

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) announced on Wednesday that the company plans on hiring at least 1,000 flight attendants in 2019 as it hopes to expand the size of its operations.

These positions are expected to be highly competitive as the airline hired about 1,700 flight attendants out of more than 270,000 applicants in 2017. Garnering such a job would require applicants to have a certain amount of education, work experience of at least a year, ability to deal with customers, proficiency in another language, as well as experience in a position that requires a certain degree of safety training or care of customers.

Delta applicants will also have to be willing to work a flexible schedule, have at the very least a high school degree or GED, be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2019, have the appropriate documentation to work in the U.S. and be fluent in English.

The airline announced about a month ago that it is also planning on hiring about 8,000 pilots as plenty of its pilots will have to retire due to the mandatory age of retirement of 65 for a piloting position, according to federal law.

This may sound like a lot because Delta only has 13,000 pilots, but there aren’t as many people who aspire to be pilots as before.

DAL stock was up about 0.7% on Wednesday following the news.