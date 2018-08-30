Dyson Debuted New Gold-Plated Hair Dryer

Dyson has rolled out a new gold-plated hair dryer for those looking to add a touch of class to their grooming tools.

The company — which was created by Sir James Dyson — has been seeking for new ways to attract wealthy consumers by creating products that are made of valuable components. The newest Dyson hair dryer is gold-plated, fancy and it’s not cheap.

The company previously had a hair dryer that was worth around $400 and it appears as if the company has one-upped itself with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which is gilded with 23.75-karat gold leaf. The product will set you back a whopping $499.99.

Other expensive Dyson products include the aforementioned $399.99 Dyson dryer that is non-gilded and it was released in the fall of 2016. The company is also selling a hair dryer that is engineered for professional hairstylists that will set you back $449.99.

The company is currently worth around $5.3 billion and it is known for designing products that are quite lucrative and different from any other products in the industry. Dyson’s goal has been to change the way we think of home applications as it is designing some of the prettiest and most effective versions of hair dryers out there with the goal of gaining a reputation across its high-end customers.