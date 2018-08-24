E-Type Zero: 8 Things to Know About the Jaguar All-Electric Sports Car

Jaguar has created an all-electric sports car that offers zero emissions called the E-Type Zero.

Here are eight things to know about the vehicle:

Instead of an XKE straight-six engine, fuel tanks and gearbox, the Jaguar E-Type Zero has an electric motor that has many of the same components of the new Jaguar I-Pace.

These include a single-speed reduction gearbox, a 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is roughly the same size and weight as the absent engine.

The weight and balance of the vehicle should be roughly the same as it was before the changes.

The performance of the car will be greater than that of the Series 1 E-Type with a range of 170 miles between charges.

The Jaguar E-Type Zero can also come without the touchscreen infotainment system if you want a cheaper alternative, while also dropping the LED headlights.

The replacement powertrain is fully reversible, although most of the technical specs and price tags have yet to be revealed.

Expect the vehicle to be delivered sometime in the beginning of the summer of 2020.

While a number of Jaguars have been known for their XKE engine, this vehicle is expected to be just as powerful as the rest despite the absence of the engine.

The move will likely bring with it more electric sports cars from luxury vehicle manufacturers in coming months.