Electronic Arts Stock Takes Hard Hit on Battlefield V Delay

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA ) stock was hit hard on Thursday after announcing a Battlefield V delay.

Electronic Arts says that it is now planning to release Battlefield V on Nov. 20, 2018. This is four weeks past the previous release date that the company had for the upcoming first-person-shooter video game.

Electronic Arts doesn’t give an exact reason for the Battlefield V delay. What it does say is that it is delaying the game to improve the core gameplay ahead of the launch. Either way, it is having a negative effect on EA stock.

Due to it pushing back the release date for Battlefield V, Electronic Arts says that it has to make some changes to its fiscal 2019 outlook. It notes that some of its net bookings that would have landed in fiscal 2019 will now be in fiscal 2020.

Electronic Arts says that it is now expecting net bookings for fiscal 2019 to be $5.55 billion. This is a drop from its previous fiscal 2019 net bookings guidance of $5.20 billion. EA does note that some of this decline also has to do with foreign exchange rates and its mobile business.

Here is how some Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to Electronic Arts’ Battlefield V delay.

“Delay Battlefield V all you want. I’m still not buying it.”

“Smart move in my opinion moving Battlefield V to November 20th, I think the game was going to be passed over on October 19th if they kept it there. We’ll see of course how it does.”

“I’m actually relieved that Battlefield V has been pushed back to November, given the sheer number of games I’m looking at now and in September.”

“I have severe doubts that moving BFV’s release date away from Black Ops 4 and Red Dead 2 will help the game at all.”

“So Battlefield V is the latest game to be delayed into November (20 Nov) due to what they say as gameplay adjustments. Will no longer be sandwiched between Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and Red Dead 2.”

EA stock was down 9% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.