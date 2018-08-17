5 Stock Trades for Monday Morning: NVDA, JWN, TSLA ... >>> READ MORE
EpiPen Shortage 2018: 13 Things for Parents to Know

The shortage has been going on for months

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

An EpiPen shortage has parents worried as the school season starts back up across the U.S.

Here are a few things to know about the EpiPen shortage.

  • This isn’t simply a case of parents worry too much about their children.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that there is in fact a shortage of EpiPens.
  • The shortage has actually been going on for months, but is only kick up more dust lately as school starts.
  • The reason behind the delay has to do with manufacturing issues.
  • There are also problems with supply distribution that are causing the EpiPen shortage.
  • Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), the creator of EpiPen, says it doesn’t know when the shortage will end.
  • Adding to the shortage are the quick expiration dates for the medicine, which only lasts for 18 months.
  • Parents are also required to send doses of the drug that haven’t expired to schools for their child’s use.
  • Any parents that have concerns about the EpiPen shortage do have other options.
  • There are other companies that make epinephrine devices that their children could use in an emergency.
  • Adrenaclick is Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:AMRX) version of EpiPen.
  • Kaleo is another company that offers epinephrine devices that parents can use.
  • There’s more hope on the horizon as the FDA has approved a generic version of EpiPen from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).

You can follow these links to learn more about the EpiPen shortage and the other epinephrine alternatives that are available.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

