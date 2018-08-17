EpiPen Shortage 2018: 13 Things for Parents to Know

An EpiPen shortage has parents worried as the school season starts back up across the U.S.
Here are a few things to know about the EpiPen shortage.
- This isn’t simply a case of parents worry too much about their children.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that there is in fact a shortage of EpiPens.
- The shortage has actually been going on for months, but is only kick up more dust lately as school starts.
- The reason behind the delay has to do with manufacturing issues.
- There are also problems with supply distribution that are causing the EpiPen shortage.
- Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), the creator of EpiPen, says it doesn’t know when the shortage will end.
- Adding to the shortage are the quick expiration dates for the medicine, which only lasts for 18 months.
- Parents are also required to send doses of the drug that haven’t expired to schools for their child’s use.
- Any parents that have concerns about the EpiPen shortage do have other options.
- There are other companies that make epinephrine devices that their children could use in an emergency.
- Adrenaclick is Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:AMRX) version of EpiPen.
- Kaleo is another company that offers epinephrine devices that parents can use.
- There’s more hope on the horizon as the FDA has approved a generic version of EpiPen from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA).
You can follow these links to learn more about the EpiPen shortage and the other epinephrine alternatives that are available.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.