Estee Lauder Stock Shines on Q4 Earnings Beat

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL ) stock was one the rise Monday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

Estee Lauder’s earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 61 cents. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of 51 cents from the same time last year. It is also good news for EL stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 56 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Estee Lauder for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $188 million. This is a drop from the maker of beauty products net income of $230 million from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Estee Lauder reported operating income of $277 million. This is better than the company’s operating income of $230 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Estee Lauder also reported revenue of $3.30 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $2.89 billion that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon for EL stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.25 billion for the period.

EL also announced a quarterly dividend of 38 cents for its shareholders. The company says it will be paying this dividend on Sept. 17, 2018 to shareholders that are on record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2018.

EL stock was up 3% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.