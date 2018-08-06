Etsy (ETSY) Stock Soars on Q2 Revenue Beat

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY ) announce its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Monday, posting revenue that was better than analysts were calling, sending shares soaring after hours.

The e-commerce site for handmade and vintage items said that for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share. Wall Street said in its consensus estimate that it was calling for the company to amass net income of 4 cents per share.

Etsy did not perform as well as it did in the year-ago quarter when it tallied up net income of 10 cents per share. The company added that it brought in revenue of $132.4 million, which was a 30.2% improvement over the $101.7 million it brought in during the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were calling for the company to rake in sales of $127.1 million. For the full fiscal year, Etsy increased its revenue guidance to now be in the range of $587 million to $596 million, which is $5 million higher than its previous range of $582 million to $591 million in sales.

The company also increased its outlook for gross merchandise sales. In June, the site increased its transaction fees that it collects from sellers to 5% from 3.5%.

ETSY stock gained about 8.6% after the bell Monday following the company’s strong quarterly revenue showing. Shares were up roughly 2.1% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results.