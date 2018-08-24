Eventbrite IPO: 7 Things for Investors to Know

The Eventbrite IPO is taking place in the coming months as the company has filed to go public later this year.

Here are seven things you should know about the Eventbrite IPO:

The event planning company filed for an initial public offering on Thursday for $200 million, which it plans on raising from selling Class A shares.

Eventbrite has yet to list the price per share of the Class A stock offering.

Analysts believe that the company plans on using the new funds to help the company recover from recent losses. The company had a net profit of $201.6 million in 2017, but operating and loss expenses caused it to report a net loss of $28.5 million, as well as a loss of $15.6 million so far in 2018.

Eventbrite did report a net revenue growth of 51% and net revenue of $142 million so far this year.

will serve as the lead underwriter, backing the company’s goal of offering a platform to “creators of all types,” which differs from other event planning sites. Eventbrite plans on extending its products and services across a variety of categories and countries.

The company has raised $332.3 million over nine funding rounds since 2006, including a debt funding round of $1.5 million in 2008 that was backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and others.

It is unclear when exactly the Eventbrite IPO will take place.