Forget FANG Stocks, Bet on WANG ETFs

FANGs are Wall Street’s hot sellers. But overvaluation concerns are rife for FANGs. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts, raised warnings ahead of FANG investing and asked investors to sell the sector “on signs inflows have reached bubble territory.”

Some analysts are warning that even if FANGs are growing fast, growth rates should invariably slow down once they mature. If this was not enough, the latest slump in prominent Chinese Internet stocks and the “recent weakness in half of the so-called FANG group” led some investors to believe that the FANG rally may be out of gas.

Against this backdrop, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager, asked investors to swap FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) with WANG (Walmart, Apple, Netflix and Google) in their portfolio.

Why WANG?

The struggles seem to be over for Walmart (NYSE: WMT ). According to Jim Cramer, Wal-Mart has proved the “theoretically impossible” point with a host of growth initiatives and posed itself as one of the close competitors of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Wal-Mart beat on both lines for second-quarter fiscal 2019 helped by 40% U.S. e-commerce sales growth. Both earnings and revenues grew year over year. There was more footfall in the second quarter and shoppers spent more per trip, per CNBC.

U.S. same-store sales grew at the fastest pace in a decade, climbing 4.5% in the quarter. Wal-Mart shares jumped 8.5% (as of Aug 17, 2018) after reporting earnings for the second quarter 2019.

Overall, Wal-Mart is making solid progress in online sales and tasting success, while Amazon is trying to grow bigger in brick-and-mortar retailing. But Amazon’s own valuation is its foe right now. However, Amazon’s long-term potential appears bright.

On the other hand, Apple looks cheaper than Amazon in terms of valuation. Apple’s shares surged about 14.8% since reporting earnings (as of Aug 17, 2018).The company has lately become the first U.S. trillion-dollar company and is now trading at around an all-time high on signs of abating U.S.-China trade tensions.

On the other hand, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) delighted investors with blockbuster second-quarter 2018 results, topping both revenue and earnings estimates. Valuation of the company is quite appealing.

Though Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected subscriber growth in its second-quarter results, it plans to spend $8.0 billion this year on content including original shows and movies, to become the world’s top movie and TV streaming service. The company is making a big push in India, a large market. The industry rank is bullish for the company.

As of now, we are bearish on Facebook. Its data debacle issue and disappointing earnings are concerns.

ETFs in Focus

So, investors may target funds like Wal-Mart Heavy VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA: RTH ), Apple-heavy Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT ), Apple and Google-heavyiShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: IYW ) and Wal-Mart-Netflix heavy iShares US Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA: IYC ).

