Free 7-Eleven Slurpee: BOGO Deal Ends August 19

Are you hoping to get a free 7-Eleven Slurpee this week?

Lucky for you, the convenience store announced that it is expanding on its Free Slurpee Day, which takes place on its birthday of July 11, with a buy one, get one (BOGO) free offering this week. The deal allows you to buy a Slurpee anytime between now and the end of the week, meaning end of the day on Sunday, August 19.

Once you do, you’ll get a free Slurpee in addition to your original purchase. The deal applies to Slurpees of any size and any flavor as 7-Eleven is hoping to sell its popular sugary drink at a higher rate than usual this week.

“Slurpee drink BOGO is not only a great time to grab a bunch of friends and head down to a 7‑Eleven store for a delicious drink discount, it can also provide a refreshing way to brighten someone else’s day with a pay-it-forward free Slurpee drink,” Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7‑Eleven, said in statement.

The company offers different Slurpee flavors based on your location, although 7-Eleven says that its featured flavor at the moment is the bright blue Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries, which is inspired by the popular cereal. The move is designed to activate your nostalgia and get you to buy it.

Other flavors its selling include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Lite Lemonade.