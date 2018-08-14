Free 7-Eleven Slurpee: BOGO Deal Ends August 19

Are you hoping to get a free 7-Eleven Slurpee this week?
Lucky for you, the convenience store announced that it is expanding on its Free Slurpee Day, which takes place on its birthday of July 11, with a buy one, get one (BOGO) free offering this week. The deal allows you to buy a Slurpee anytime between now and the end of the week, meaning end of the day on Sunday, August 19.
Once you do, you’ll get a free Slurpee in addition to your original purchase. The deal applies to Slurpees of any size and any flavor as 7-Eleven is hoping to sell its popular sugary drink at a higher rate than usual this week.
“Slurpee drink BOGO is not only a great time to grab a bunch of friends and head down to a 7‑Eleven store for a delicious drink discount, it can also provide a refreshing way to brighten someone else’s day with a pay-it-forward free Slurpee drink,” Sean Thompson, senior vice president and chief customer officer for 7‑Eleven, said in statement.
Other flavors its selling include Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola and Lite Lemonade.