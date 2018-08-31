Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets: How to Get Yours

Free Chick-fil-A nuggets are available to customers that join the restaurant chain’s loyalty program.

Customers that are looking to get their hands on free Chick-fil-A nuggets simply have to join the Chick-fil-A One membership program. This loyalty program earns customers rewards for ordering food at the restaurant chain.

Those looking to join the loyalty program for the free Chick-fil-A nuggets will have to do so through the company’s mobile app. Once they do, they can redeem one free eight-count order of nuggets. Customers can choose between the restaurant chain’s pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets when redeeming this offer.

The offer for free Chick-fil-A nuggets won’t be around forever, but there also isn’t any rush to go redeem the offer today. Chick-fil-A says that the offer is good now through Sept. 29, 2018 at all of its restaurants across the U.S.

Those that do join the Chick-fil-A One membership program can advance between three different tiers. This includes the base tier, the Silver tier and the Red tier. Each of these tiers offer additional benefits and earn more points for purchases.

One thing that is interesting about the Chick-fil-A One program is the ability to gift rewards to other customers. This can include offers for free food. There’s also a special option that lets members gift free food to the Feeding Children Everywhere nonprofit with their rewards points.

You can learn more about the new Chick-fil-A One membership program by following this link.

