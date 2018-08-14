Gluten-Free Girl Scout Cookies 2019: Caramel Chocolate Chip

It’s going to be a big 2019 in the pastry world as there are new gluten-free Girl Scout cookies coming in the horizon in the form of caramel chocolate chip cookies.

The new flavor will be coming out next year and it is geared towards satisfying those with a sweet teeth and a gluten allergy or a gluten-free diet. The Caramel Chocolate Chip offering consists of caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a touch of sea salt, all within a very chewy cookie.

The Girl Scout nonprofit organization will roll out the new flavor in select areas during the next cookie selling season in 2019, which usually takes place between February and April. The group already has two other gluten-free cookies available.

One of these flavors is a gluten-free Toffee-tastic, which is a buttery cookie that has sweet and crunchy golden toffee bits. The other flavor you can already get if you’re a celiac is Trios, which is a peanut butter oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips.

The last time that the Girl Scouts rolled out a new flavor was in 2016, when it unveiled two new flavors in honor of its 100th anniversary selling cookies. Both of these offerings were varieties of S’mores cookies.