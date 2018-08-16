Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google is reportedly planning to open a flagship store.

Here’s what we know about the Google flagship store.

It looks like the company is planning to open the location in Chicago.

Specifically, it appears that Google is targeting the Fulton Market District.

The reports says that it is close to finishing a lease deal for a 14,000-square-foot location.

This would have the Google flagship store taking up the first and second floors in a few buildings at 845 and 853 W. Randolph St.

If these new reports turn out to be true, then it means that the Google flagship store will be just a short distance away from its Chicago headquarters.

Google is, of course, refusing to comment on the reports about its plans for a flagship store.

However, there’s been plenty of talk about the company finally opening its own stores.

It currently only operates pop-up stores.

Opening a flagship store, and then other stores in the future, could give it a way to better compete against rival device maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL

(NASDAQ: This isn’t actually the first time that Google has considered opening a flagship store.

The company has even gone so far as to start construction on such a location in the past, before shutting it down prior to completion.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Google flagship store that the tech company may be looking to open.

GOOG and GOOGL stock are both up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.