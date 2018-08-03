7 Happy Friendship Day Images to Post on Social Media

Happy Friendship Day!

One of the most important unofficial holidays takes place this weekend as Sunday, August 5 marks a day to celebrate with your friends. The day is geared to spend time with those people who make those stressful or anxious situations a little easier to bear.

In some ways, the day is more important than Valentine’s Day due to the fact that your best friends will stick with you through thick and thin, helping you to pick up the pieces when things go awry, while also celebrating with you when life is on the up and up.

We have compiled seven images to honor Friendship Day this year for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media outlets.

Check them out over the next few slides.

Happy Friendship Day

