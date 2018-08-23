IBM Patents Coffee Delivery Drone That Uses an “Unspooling String”

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) has reportedly patented a coffee delivery drone that’s designed to automatically bring coffee to those who look like they could use a boost.

Source: Shutterstock

The tech giant said that the drone is capable of detecting when people are tired by honing in on a person’s “cognitive state” in the workplace. The device can reportedly detect biological information from workers, including blood pressure, pupil dilation, as well as facial expressions to determine whether or not they are tired.

The IBM coffee delivery drone lowers the cups of coffee on an “unspooling string,” while the company is also creating an alternative to deliver the beverages in a sealed bag to prevent spillages. The patent was filed in the U.S. and it could cost thousands of dollars to get it passed.

There is also the possibility that the idea will later be expanded to other drinks, including alcoholic ones. Nevertheless, IBM is starting with this model, which can provide coffee to a worker by pouring it directly into their mug.

The company has not released any further information on the matter, including the timeline of the project or whether or not it plans on actually creating the coffee drone.

IBM stock gained a fraction of a percentage on Thursday afternoon during regular trading hours following the news.