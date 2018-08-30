KFC Wants You to Name Your Baby After the Colonel

KFC (NYSE: YUM ) has rolled out one of the strangest challenges and promotions to the public as the company is offering to shell out real money to parents who choose to name their child after the popular Colonel Sanders.

The Colonel’s first name is technically Harland, which is a name that hasn’t made the top 1,000 names for American baby boys in nearly 70 years. The name wasn’t even that popular during its 20th century year of peak popularity of 1918, when 155 baby boys were named Harland.

Now, KFC wants to bring the name back as the company is offering $11,000 to parents who name their children Harland if the baby is born on September 9, Colonel Sanders’ birthday. The promotion only applies to the first baby to be born on that day, so make sure to act fast if you’re hoping to cash in.

The fast food chain said that the $11,000 gift is “in honor of KFC’s 11 herbs and spices” and the company is hoping that the parents will use the money to pay for the newborn Harland’s college tuition and expenses. The move makes sense as it will bring plenty of publicity to the company at the low cost of $11,000, which is a bargain these days.

Plus, news of a Harland baby would likely spread quickly through social media.

YUM stock was down about 0.3% on Thursday.