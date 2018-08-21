Kohl’s Stock Slides Lower Despite Earnings Beat

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS ) stock was down on Tuesday despite reporting an earnings beat for the second quarter of 2018.

Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.76 for the second quarter of 2018. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.24 from the same period of the year prior. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.64 for the quarter.

Net income reported by Kohl’s for the second quarter of the year came in at $292 million. This is an improvement over the retail company’s net income of $208 million reported in the second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2018, Kohl’s reported operating income of $452 million. The company’s operating income reported during the same time last year was $407 million.

Kohl’s also reported revenue of $4.31 billion for the second quarter of the year. This is better than its revenue of $4.15 billion that was reported in the second quarter of the previous year. It also came in above analyst’ revenue estimate of $4.26 billion for the period.

Kohl’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2018 also includes an update to its guidance for the year. KSS is now expecting earnings per share for the period to range from $5.15 to $5.55. Its previous 2018 earnings per share guidance was between $5.05 and $5.50. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.39 for the year.

It looks like the trouble plaguing KSS stock actually has to do with how well the company did in the second quarter of 2018. Due to this strong performance, many investors are selling their shares of KSS stock, which is dragging it down today.

KSS stock was down 1% as of Tuesday morning, but is up 39% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.