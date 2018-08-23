Kroger to Ditch Plastic Bags by 2025

Kroger (NYSE: KR ) says that it is planning to get rid of certain types of plastic bags.

Source: Shutterstock

According to Kroger, it is planning to stop using single-use plastic bags by the time 2025 rolls around. Instead of single-use plastic bags, KR says that it will be switching to reusable bags.

Kroger says that the first of its retail divisions that will undergo this change is QFC. It expects that this retail chain will complete the process by the end of 2019. This will mark the start of the company phasing out single-use plastic bags at all of its retail divisions.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

Plastic has been a target for activists lately that are hoping to clean up the planet by reducing its use. The most recent movements have seen company’s ditching plastic straws in favor of biodegradable ones.

This doesn’t mean that plastic bags haven’t been the subject of environmental controversy before. Back in 2014, California passed a law that banned the use of plastic bags, like those found in grocery stores. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS ) also recently announced a ban on plastic bags and straws at its amusement parks.

KR stock was up slightly as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.