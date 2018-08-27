Leaving Netflix in August 2018: 23 Things to Watch Before They Go

We have compiled a list of some of the best movies that will be leaving Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) when August is over and September rolls around.
The great thing about Netflix is that you have a revolving door of great movies going in and out. We’d all love it if the great movie would stay, but the company phases out some great titles with the intent of bringing them back one day and keeping you hooked with new offerings.
August has been a great month for the online streaming service and we will be missing out on some classics once September arrives. Here are 23 of the best things to watch before they go as they will be leaving Netflix at the end of the month:
- 13 Going on 30
- A Royal Night Out
- Batman Begins
- Casino
- Dead Poets Society
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Hotel for Dogs
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Just Friends
- Man on Wire
- The Bucket List
- The Dark Knight
- Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
- A Star Is Born
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Are You Here
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Iris
- The Imitation Game
NFLX stock gained about 1.6% on Monday and fell a fraction of a percentage after the bell.