List of Kmart Stores Closing 2018: 13 More Shutting Down in November

The list of Kmart stores closing 2018 is getting bigger with more locations shutting down in November.

The following 13 locations are the newest additions to the list of Kmart stores closing 2018.

935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley, CA

1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA

3625 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA

6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA

589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT

301 College Square, Newark, DE

3231 Chicago Road, Steger, IL

11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau, MO

2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS

605 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY

440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham, OR

101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV

2150 South Douglas HWY, Gillette, WY

“We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company,” Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD ) said in its press release announcing the store closures. “Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

This isn’t the start of the list of Kmart stores closing 2018. Sears has been closing down stores throughout the year in an effort to save cash. You can follow these links to see the other locations on the list of Kmart stores closing 2018.

It isn’t just Kmart stores that Sears is closing down. The company also announced that it will be shutting down several Sears stores when November comes. Those interested can follow this link to see the list of Sears stores that will be closing down then.

SHLD stock was down 3% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.