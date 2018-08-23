List of Sears Stores Closing 2018: 33 More Shutting Down in November

The list of Sears stores closing 2018 continue to grow with more locations shutting their doors in November.

The following are the 33 newest additions to the list of Sears stores closing 2018.

Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89, Flagstaff, AZ

Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA

2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO

2266 University Square Mall, Tampa, University FL

1625 NW 107th Avenue, Doral/Miami, FL

Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N, Naples, FL

Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, GA

100 Mall Blvd Ste 300, Brunswick, GA

1631 E Empire Street, Bloomington, IL

4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN

3000 Mall Road, Florence, KY

1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond, LA

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson, MI

4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh – Crabtree, NC

77 Rockingham Park Boulevard, Salem, NH

1500 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH

4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ

200 Eastview Mall, Victor, NY

578 Aviation Road, Queensbury/Glen Falls, NY

1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY

2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH

9505 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, Northgate, OH

11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley/Portland, OR

400 Memorial City Way, Houston, Memorial TX

Post Oak Mall College, Station, Bryan, TX

7453 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, UT

12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA

8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver, WA

4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI

Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16, La Crosse, WI

You can also follow these links to see the other locations that are on the list of Sears stores closing 2018.

It isn’t just additional Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD ) store that are closing down. The retail company also says that it is closing down more Kmart store. You can follow this link to see what Kmart stores are also shutting down.

SHLD stock was down 3% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.