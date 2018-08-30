Lululemon Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat

Lululemon stock (NASDAQ: LULU ) was rising late in the day Thursday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results, unveiling earnings and revenue that were better than what the Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for.

The yoga athletic apparel maker said that for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $98 million, which amounted to 71 cents per share. The figure was twice as much as the company’s net income from the year-ago quarter of $49 million, or 36 cents per share.

Lululemon stock was also up as revenue was higher by 25% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $724 million. The figure was only $581 million during its second quarter of fiscal 2017. Analysts were calling for the company to rake in $667.9 million in revenue.

The company added that total comparable sales gained 20% year-over-year, including a 48% surge in the company’s direct-to-consumer revenue. For its fiscal 2018, Lululemon now sees its net revenue as being in the range of $3.185 billion to $3.235 billion, which is ahead of its previous guidance that was in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.075 billion.

Last month, the company named Calvin McDonald as its new CEO.

LULU stock was up about 8.5% after the bell following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which were stronger than what analysts were calling for. Shares declined about 1.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results Thursday.