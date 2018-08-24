Lyft Offering Free Ride to Vote on Election Day

Lyft announced that the ride-hailing service provider will be offering free rides for people who need to get to their polling place on this year’s election day.

If you are unable to get transportation to your polling place, Lyft will give you a free ride to vote as the company is hoping to bridge the income inequality gap that prevents many from voting. Usually, non-voters are less affluent than voters because of the lack of transportation options they have to make it to a polling place, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.

Lyft said that it is using this reason to offer riders half-off rides as long as they are booked anywhere in the U.S. on November 6, the day of the midterm elections. There are several organizations that will help distribute a 50% off code that will be available to voters around the U.S.

These include Vote.org and TurboVote, with the codes being compatible with the Lyft app. The ride hailing service added that it will also offer free rides through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners such as Voto Latino.

The goal is to help members of underprivileged communities who have a tougher time getting to polls actually make it out to vote. Lyft is now available in all 50 states with statewide coverage in 48 states, with 95% of the American population having access to these promotions.