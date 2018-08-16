Madison Square Garden: 13 Q4 Earnings Highlights

Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG ) released its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 on Thursday.

Here are some highlights from Madison Square Garden earnings report for the quarter.

The company reported losses per share of $1.94 during the quarter.

This is better than its losses per share of $3.58 reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

It was also able to come in above Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of $2.00 for the period.

Revenue reported by Madison Square Garden for the quarter came in at $317.96 million.

This is an increase over its revenue of $305.57 million from the same time last year.

It was also able to beat analysts’ revenue estimate of $293.06 million for the quarter.

MSG Entertainment reported revenue of $185.60 million, which is a 47% increase.

MSG Sports revenue for the quarter was $132.50 million, which is down 26%.

Madison Square Garden notes that its Board of Directors is considering a spin-off of its Sports division.

The earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 also includes a net loss of $50.49 million.

Net loss reported by the company in the same period of the year prior was $87.45 million.

Madison Square Garden also reported an operating loss of $45.39 million.

This is an improvement over the company’s net loss of $92.47 million from its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

MSG stock was down slightly as of noon Thursday.

