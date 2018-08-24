Marijuana News: Diageo Seeking Partner for Cannabis Drinks?

In the latest marijuana news, Diageo may soon join forces with a weed producer and distributor to create cannabis-infused drinks.

With pot being legalized in more than half of the states of the country, companies are looking to cash in by offering as many alternative ways of ingesting the plant as possible. Diageo is reportedly looking at creating cannabis-infused drinks with one of three potential marijuana producers.

The company, which is the world’s largest distiller of the plant, is in discussions with at least three Canadian weed companies. Diageo isn’t the first company to consider creating such a product as the rise of legalization across the world has seen many find less harmful marijuana-ingesting alternatives to smoking.

Marijuana is not yell fully legal in Canada, although the country will legalize recreational marijuana across the entirety of the country starting on Oct. 17. Other countries around the world have already legalized cannabis for medical use, including Germany and Australia.

Meanwhile, others are considering legalizing it for medical use or decriminalizing. Pot is still technically illegal under U.S. federal law despite the fact that it can be used in most U.S. for medical use, while nine states have completely legalized it for recreational use.

It is unclear which three weed producers Diageo is in talks with to potentially create this drink.