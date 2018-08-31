Friday Apple Rumors: Massive Apple Leak Shows Off iPhone XS

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a major iPhone leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone XS: We now know the name of the next Apple iPhone thanks to a massive leak, reports 9to5Mac. This leak confirms that the tech company’s next smartphone will be the “iPhone XS”. It also confirms that the device will come in two sizes. This includes a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch model. Both of of these devices will be sporting an OLED display. The leak doesn’t confirm the third iPhone that rumors claim is coming next month. It will reportedly be a 6.1-inch device with an LCD display.

Watch Series 4: It was more than just the iPhone XS that was part of the leak, MacRumors notes. Among the info leak from Apple is an image of the Watch Series 4. The device shown in the image has a larger screen than its predecessors. This is due to there being less bezel around the display. It also shows that this allows for more circular display options. This may be what the company’s “Gather Round” invite for a Sept. 12 event is referring to.

iOS 12 Beta: A new version of the iOS 12 beta is available for download, reports BGR. This new beta is only currently available for developers. However, a public beta will likely soon follow. The beta comes out just a few days after the last developer beta. The more frequent releases suggest the beta is approaching its end. Apple is likely working to have the final version of iOS 12 ready to launch for its upcoming event next month.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.