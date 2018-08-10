McDonald’s McGold Card: How to Win Free Food for Life

Have you ever dreamt of getting a McDonald’s McGold Card (NYSE: MCD ), garnering you free Big Macs or Chicken Nuggets for the rest of your life?

The burger chain announced that it is rolling out a competition where one person will win the elusive card. Rumor has it that there’s only one other person who has a McDonald’s McGold Card at the moment in the form of tech billionaire Bill Gates.

The contest is part of a campaign by the company to get you to download its mobile app. You will also have to send the burger chain an email to [email protected]

However, there are certain restrictions to the McDonald’s McGold Card as it only allows you to buy two meals per week (no more than $7) for 50 years, which amounts to about $36,400.

The move could save you a lot of money in the long run, but chances are you’ll still spend money if you win when you have a family and have to pay for the food of others.

Nevertheless, entering the contest takes a minimal amount of effort and it could earn you a whole lot of McDonald’s.

MCD stock fell about 0.5% on Friday following the news.