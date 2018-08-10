McDonald’s McGold Card: How to Win Free Food for Life

Have you ever dreamt of getting a McDonald’s McGold Card (NYSE:MCD), garnering you free Big Macs or Chicken Nuggets for the rest of your life?
The burger chain announced that it is rolling out a competition where one person will win the elusive card. Rumor has it that there’s only one other person who has a McDonald’s McGold Card at the moment in the form of tech billionaire Bill Gates.
The contest is part of a campaign by the company to get you to download its mobile app. You will also have to send the burger chain an email to [email protected]amoeentry.com to be considered, which should have the day’s date as the subject and simply your first and last names as the body of the email.
However, there are certain restrictions to the McDonald’s McGold Card as it only allows you to buy two meals per week (no more than $7) for 50 years, which amounts to about $36,400.
The move could save you a lot of money in the long run, but chances are you’ll still spend money if you win when you have a family and have to pay for the food of others.
Nevertheless, entering the contest takes a minimal amount of effort and it could earn you a whole lot of McDonald’s.
MCD stock fell about 0.5% on Friday following the news.