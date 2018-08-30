MoviePass Customers to Qualify for Postmates Perks

MoviePass has announced a partnership with Postmates that will garner subscribers of both additional value as the former seeks to increase its position in the movie industry.

MoviePass is a popular movie-watching subscription service — owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY ) — that allows moviegoers to pay a monthly fee that allows them to go to the movies as much as they want without having to pay extra.

Postmates is an on-demand platform that paves the way for the delivery of anything from everywhere. The partnership between the two parties will offer MoviePass members discounts and credit for both services that can be used through promotions in the MoviePass app.

The goal is to bring more consumers into both services with the goal of fueling the long-term growth of MoviePass, which is seeking to compete with online streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu by encouraging consumers to enjoy a cinematic movie-watching experience.

MoviePass will be promoting Postmates through its own app and on the Helios’ Moviefone.com website, offering MoviePass members access to Postmates delivery credit. The deal will also garner subscribers a week-long free trial of Postmates Unlimited, its subscription service, as well as a credit toward one month of MoviePass.

With Postmates, customers have access to deliveries from more than 250,000 merchants that were previously not available in over 385 cities.