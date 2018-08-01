5 Happy National Girlfriends Day Images to Post on Social Media

Today, Aug. 1, 2018, is National Girlfriends Day and InvestorPlace is joining in on the celebrations.

First let’s start with a little bit of information about the holiday. There are actually two ways to celebrate it. The first is for girlfriends to get special treatment. However, it can also extend to friendships between girls. Either way, it’s an excuse to celebrate.

This isn’t a holiday with a long or interesting history. Instead, it was simply created by Sister Woman, which is a social networking website. In all truthfulness, it’s just another silly excuse to get together with friends and loved ones. An excuse for that isn’t really necessary, but it can help.

It also won’t likely come as a surprise to anyone that the holiday has its own special hashtag for social media posts. Anyone that is celebrating it today, either as a girlfriend or with their girlfriends, can use the hashtag #NationalGirlfriendsDay online to show their support for the event.

Now let’s check out a collection of images to share on social media for those celebrating this holiday. Just don’t forget that hashtag.

National Girlfriends Day Images to Share Online

