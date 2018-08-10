Monday's Hot Stocks to Trade: OSTK, INTC, DBX ... >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 6 National Lazy Day Images to Celebrate Doing Nothing

6 National Lazy Day Images to Celebrate Doing Nothing

The origins of the day remain unknown to this day

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2M4YVYJ

We have compiled several National Lazy Day images in order to honor a day that’s designed to do nothing whatsoever.

National Lazy Day Images
Source: ©iStock.com/blewisphotography

We don’t know much about the day other than the fact that it falls on Aug. 10 every year and we’re not quite sure where the day come from or who the founders are. Chances are that the people who started the annual celebration were too lazy to reveal their identities.

National Lazy Day falls on a Friday this year, which means that you’ll still have to go to work unless you’re on vacation. However, the day is an excuse to not cook after work and order pizza or Chinese food instead.

Here are our favorite images to celebrate the day for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day

 


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

Lazy Day Images
Source: Max Pixel

Sun Nature Hell Heat Tanning Lazy Beach Brown

 


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

Lazy Day Images
Source: Pixabay

 


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day Images

 

 

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/08/national-lazy-day-images/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC