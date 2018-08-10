6 National Lazy Day Images to Celebrate Doing Nothing

We have compiled several National Lazy Day images in order to honor a day that’s designed to do nothing whatsoever.

We don’t know much about the day other than the fact that it falls on Aug. 10 every year and we’re not quite sure where the day come from or who the founders are. Chances are that the people who started the annual celebration were too lazy to reveal their identities.

National Lazy Day falls on a Friday this year, which means that you’ll still have to go to work unless you’re on vacation. However, the day is an excuse to not cook after work and order pizza or Chinese food instead.

Here are our favorite images to celebrate the day for you to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day

National Lazy Day