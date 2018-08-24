National Waffle Day 2018: Where Are the Deals?

Today is National Waffle Day 2018, but that doesn’t mean there are loads of deals for customers.

Customers that were hoping to stop by their favorite breakfast chain today for some cheap, or free, waffles are out of luck. Some of the biggest names in breakfast, such as Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN ), Waffle House and Dine Brands’ (NYSE: DIN ) IHOP, aren’t offering special deals for National Waffle Day 2018.

In a weird turn of events, the one major restaurant chain that does have a special promotion available for National Waffle Day 2018 is White Castle. The chain is offering one free Belgian Waffle Slider to those with coupons, which can be found on its website.

This doesn’t mean that there still aren’t some special deals out there for customers to find today. Instead, it just means that they may have to look to their local Ma & Pa shops to see if they have any special offers for National Waffle Day 2018, reports Heavy.com.

So what exactly’s going on here? Why are none of the big chain’s celebrating National Waffle Day 2018? It might just be a timing thing. See, today is National Waffle Day 2018, but National Waffle Week is just around the corner. It takes place from Sept. 2, 2018 to Sept. 8, 2018. Many chains may be waiting to hold their waffle promotions then.

The lack of deals may be disappointing, but there are plenty of other ways to celebrate National Waffle Day 2018 today. That includes homemade waffles, and you don’t have to just stick with plain ones. There are plenty of interesting waffle recipes out there to try.

