New at McDonald’s 2018: McD’s Tests French Toast McGriddle Breakfast Sandwich

If you’re looking for something new at McDonald’s 2018 menu, then you might just be in luck.

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) is testing out a new menu item at select stores. This new menu item is a McGriddles French Toast Breakfast Sandwich. The sandwich is currently going through atrial run at 200 locations in Minnesota.

The new at McDonald’s 2018 menu item includes two slices of french toast that act as the bun. It also has one egg, a slice of American cheese, sausage and bacon that is brushed with a sweet syrup.

“We’re excited for our Minnesota customers to test our new McGriddles French Toast sandwich and help evolve McDonald’s menu across the country,” Tom Butler, McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op President and franchise owner from Eagan, Minn, said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing our customers response to this deliciously sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.”

Here are some initial reactions to the new at McDonald’s 2018 menu item.

“Good! I wish that the French Toast part had a little bit more of a syrup taste. But, I would eat it again.”

“Oh my lord. Wouldn’tve disappointed with death by French toast breakfast sandwich @McDonalds . I’ll take 50.”

“This is the new McGriddles French Toast sandwich from @McDonalds. It’s being test-marketed exclusively in Minnesota. The sandwich is very delicious! It has sausage, bacon, egg and cheese on it. Definitely would buy again! 😍👍🏻 “

“McDonald’s is testing a French toast McGriddle. Lord, methinks I’m going to need to shop for a McGirdle.”

“I like McGriddles and French Toast so yes I’d definitely be IN on trying this new breakfast sandwich!”

