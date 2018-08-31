New on Netflix in September 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for the month of September?
There’s plenty to be excited for on the online streaming site next month as the school year begins with classic gangster flick Scarface being added as one of the many new Netflix movies you can check out in September. Teenagers going back to school will be able to relate to The Breakfast Club, a classic coming-of-age tale that has aged well despite being around for more than 30 years.
Marvel fans will also be happy to see that Black Panther will be added to the list of new Netflix movies. The movie was a smash hit in the box office as it was the last Marvel movie released before the new Avengers flick, being called by many one of the best Marvel films so far.
Browse through the next few slides to see what you can expect on Netflix starting next month.
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Spider-Man 3
- Summer Catch
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Unforgiven
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Emperor’s New Groove
- Black Panther
- Click