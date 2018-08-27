Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD): This company that manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Celgene Corporation (CELG)
Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Celgene Corporation Price and Consensus
