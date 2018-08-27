3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CMCSA, COL, ESS >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy > New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty, Zacks Investment Research

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD): This company that manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)


New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Enova (NYSE:ENVA): This technology and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Enova International Inc (ENVA)


New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR): This independent investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)


New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP): This company that produces and markets coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)


New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Celgene Corporation Price and ConsensusNew Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Celgene Corporation (CELG)

