Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD ): This company that manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Compare Brokers

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Enova International Inc ( ENVA )

Enova (NYSE: ENVA ): This technology and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Compare Brokers

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th: Victory Capital Holdings Inc ( VCTR )

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR ): This independent investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.