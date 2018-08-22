Prepare for Thursday With Four Stock Trades >>> READ MORE
Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018: 14 Things to Know

Pasta Passes will go on sale Aug. 23

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Darden Restaurants’ (NYSE:DRI) Olive Garden is getting ready to open up purchases of its Pasta Pass for 2018.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr (Modified)

Here are a few thing to know about the Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018.

  • There are two types of Pasta Passes going on sale this year.
  • The first is the normal Pasta Pass that costs $100 and lasts for eight weeks.
  • This will specifically last from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.
  • 23,00 of these will be available for purchase.
  • The new type of Pasta Pass costs $300 and will last for 52 weeks.
  • There will only be 1000 of the annual Pasta Passes available for customers to buy.
  • Olive Garden will open up sales of the Pasta Passes on Aug. 23, 2018, which is Thursday.
  • These Pasta Passes will only be available for purchase for half an hour starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • While the Olive Garden Pasta Pass offer is valid, customers owning them will have access to unlimited pasta,  homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.
  • Customers that do own the Pasta Passes can only use them when dining in.
  • The Pasta Pass does not work on online orders or to-go orders.
  • Those looking to nab a Pasta Pass from Olive Garden tomorrow need to head to this website.
  • If customers can’t immediately get Pasta Pass, they will be put in a virtual waiting room.
  • This means they still have a chance at getting Pasta Pass if another customer decides not to purchase theirs.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

