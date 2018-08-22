Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018: 14 Things to Know

Darden Restaurants’ (NYSE: DRI ) Olive Garden is getting ready to open up purchases of its Pasta Pass for 2018.

Here are a few thing to know about the Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018.

There are two types of Pasta Passes going on sale this year.

The first is the normal Pasta Pass that costs $100 and lasts for eight weeks.

This will specifically last from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

23,00 of these will be available for purchase.

The new type of Pasta Pass costs $300 and will last for 52 weeks.

There will only be 1000 of the annual Pasta Passes available for customers to buy.

Olive Garden will open up sales of the Pasta Passes on Aug. 23, 2018, which is Thursday.

These Pasta Passes will only be available for purchase for half an hour starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

While the Olive Garden Pasta Pass offer is valid, customers owning them will have access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.

Customers that do own the Pasta Passes can only use them when dining in.

The Pasta Pass does not work on online orders or to-go orders.

Those looking to nab a Pasta Pass from Olive Garden tomorrow need to head to this website.

If customers can’t immediately get Pasta Pass, they will be put in a virtual waiting room.

This means they still have a chance at getting Pasta Pass if another customer decides not to purchase theirs.

