Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018: 14 Things to Know

Darden Restaurants’ (NYSE:DRI) Olive Garden is getting ready to open up purchases of its Pasta Pass for 2018.
Here are a few thing to know about the Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2018.
- There are two types of Pasta Passes going on sale this year.
- The first is the normal Pasta Pass that costs $100 and lasts for eight weeks.
- This will specifically last from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.
- 23,00 of these will be available for purchase.
- The new type of Pasta Pass costs $300 and will last for 52 weeks.
- There will only be 1000 of the annual Pasta Passes available for customers to buy.
- Olive Garden will open up sales of the Pasta Passes on Aug. 23, 2018, which is Thursday.
- These Pasta Passes will only be available for purchase for half an hour starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- While the Olive Garden Pasta Pass offer is valid, customers owning them will have access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.
- Customers that do own the Pasta Passes can only use them when dining in.
- The Pasta Pass does not work on online orders or to-go orders.
- Those looking to nab a Pasta Pass from Olive Garden tomorrow need to head to this website.
- If customers can’t immediately get Pasta Pass, they will be put in a virtual waiting room.
- This means they still have a chance at getting Pasta Pass if another customer decides not to purchase theirs.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.