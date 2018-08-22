Oprah, Kraft Heinz Team Up on Cauliflower Crust Pizza Line

Oprah has partnered up with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) to bring forth a new line of frozen pizza to consumers that uses a cauliflower crust.

Source: Shutterstock

The line will be called “O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza” and it will include pizza pies in a variety of flavors that will be available to U.S. consumers. The move is part of the two parties’ Mealtime Stories joint venture, which previously spawned a line of soups and sides back in 2017.

The pizzas will be unique as one third of the crust will be made of cauliflower, while the entire pizzas will contain no artificial colors or flavors. The Kraft Heinz partnership with Oprah will bring with it four flavors, including pepperoni, five cheese, supreme and fire-roasted veggie.

“At Kraft Heinz, we understand that the trifecta of great taste, real ingredients and convenience in food options is nearly impossible to find,” said Christopher Urban, head of Mealtime Stories at the company. “After the success of O, That’s Good! Refrigerated Soups and Sides, we wanted to bring excitement to the pizza category and give families even more delicious options to please everyone at the dinner table.”

Oprah also commented on the matter, noting that pizza is a family favorite and the two parties were seeking to create a healthy alternative to the classic Italian dish.