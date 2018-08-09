Overstock.com (OSTK) Soars on Private-Equity Deal Despite Wide Loss

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK ) reported its results for its most recent quarter late in the day Thursday, which were underwhelming, but shares were soaring more than 15% late in the day.

The online retailer’s stock was fueled by the fact that it inked a private-equity investment deal with Hong Kong-Based GSR Capital. The private-equity firm has agreed to invest in Overstock.com and the company’s blockchain unit, according to statements from the latter and tZero.

GSR Capital is reportedly planning on investing up to $374.55 million in exchange for tZero and Overstock.com shares, according to a statement. Overstock added that it has reached an agreement with GSR Capital that will see the latter buy $30 million in tZero security tokens from the former.

GSR Capital added that it will purchase up to 3.1 million shares of OSTK stock at a 5% discount to the $35.50 close of Aug. 1. The private-equity firm will also invest up to $270 million for up to 18% of tZero’s equity at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Overstock also announced that its second quarter of fiscal 2018 brought in a loss of $64.9 million, or $2.20 per share, which is wider than its year-ago loss of $7.5 million, or 29 cents per share. Analysts were calling for a loss of 86 cents per share, per FactSet.

Revenue surged 12% year-over-year to $483.1 million from $432 million, beating the Wall Street guidance of $474 million, according to FactSet.

OSTK stock was up about 4.5% in anticipation of the company’s quarterly earnings results. The company’s private-equity investment deal helped to raise shares a whopping 18.5% after the bell Thursday.