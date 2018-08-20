Pepsi (PEP) Buys SodaStream (SODA) for $144 per Share﻿

Late August in the stock market is not usually the time one starts thinking about “Merger Monday,” but a surprising development has greeted investors this morning with news that soft drink and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) will be acquiring DIY beverage company SodaStream (NASDAQ: SODA ) for $3.2 billion. This amounts to $144 per share, or an 11% premium to SodaStream’s closing price on Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

This appears to be the final big move for Pepsi’s formidable CEO Indira Nooyi, who took the helm 12 years ago when PEP shares were trading in the $60s, barely more than half where the shares are this morning.

Moving away from pre-packaged, heavy-sugared drinks has been a goal of the corporation since traditional beverages like Pepsi have begun to flatline in favor of more health-conscience choices. SodaStream’s personalized carbonated drink machine brings that modern approach to soft drink consumption, as well as minimizes waste, which beverage companies have been criticized for in recent years.

This acquisition also follows last month’s merger of Dr. Pepper Snapple with Keurig Green Mountain to create Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP ), which also sought to capitalize on personalized beverages. And this occurred four years after Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) bought a stake in Keurig to bring Pepsi’s main competitor part of this market, as well. But Pepsi’s purchase of SodaStream may bring this business line to a more profound level going forward.

That said, Pepsi did pay a ton for the Israel-based SodaStream — not just based on its aforesaid 11% premium to last week but to the roughly +30% sticker price from just one month ago. In fact, it was only about 10 quarters ago or so that SODA shares had bottomed out at around $13 per share, trading beneath its original 2010 IPO share price.

But as incoming PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta, who takes over for Nooyi this October, said upon news of the acquisition, ““PepsiCo is finding new ways to reach consumers beyond the bottle.” Apparently this stands, even at 10x the valuation of SodaStream just a couple short years ago.

SODA is trading up 10% in this morning’s pre-market. And PepsiCo, despite the acquirer typically selling off following big M&A announcements like these, is also trading up around half of 1%. The hot take from early traders seems to be favorable for this deal overall. Will this have an effect on PepsiCo’s competition, near term?

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Today’s Stocks From Zacks’ Hottest Strategies

It’s hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6% and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 – 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we’re willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>