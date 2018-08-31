Sony (NYSE: SNE ) has announced the PlayStation Plus free games for September 2018 and gamers are in for quite a treat.

Source: Sony

Each month, the electronics giant releases six games that PS gamers can download for free to Plus subscribers throughout the course of the month, two of which are PS4 titles, two are PS3 games and the other two are PS Vita games. Some of these are cross-compatible with other consoles.

Here are the September PlayStation Plus free games:

Destiny 2 : PS4 gamers will enjoy this online multiplayer first-person shooter that sees you battle against the worst invasion mankind has ever faced.

: PS4 gamers will enjoy this online multiplayer first-person shooter that sees you battle against the worst invasion mankind has ever faced. God of War III: Remastered : This is a remastered version of one of the best titles from the classic God of War franchise that PS4 gamers can enjoy in 1080p and 60fps.

: This is a remastered version of one of the best titles from the classic God of War franchise that PS4 gamers can enjoy in 1080p and 60fps. Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition : This PS3 platform action-adventure title will be available for PS4 and PS Vita gamers as well, bringing a classic gaming format to one of the biggest consoles on the market.

: This PS3 platform action-adventure title will be available for PS4 and PS Vita gamers as well, bringing a classic gaming format to one of the biggest consoles on the market. QUBE Director’s Cut : PS3 and PS4 gamers can download this physics-based puzzle game that will entertain you for weeks.

: PS3 and PS4 gamers can download this physics-based puzzle game that will entertain you for weeks. Sparkle 2 : This PS Vita game can be played in all three consoles, offering an action puzzle game with five enchanted keys.

: This PS Vita game can be played in all three consoles, offering an action puzzle game with five enchanted keys. Foul Play: PS Vita and PS4 owners can play this brawler action-adventure all month as well.

SNE stock rose a fraction of a percentage Friday.