Friday Apple Rumors: Possible Case for New iPad Pro Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a case leak for the new iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPad Pro: A case that may be for the new iPad Pro is showing up online, reports MacRumors. Images of the case sow what appear to be the general size and layout of ports on the next iPad Pro. One cutout of interest sits just above the one for the Lightning connector. It’s unknown exactly what this cutout is for. It doesn’t match up with cutouts in previous iPad Pro cases. Possibilities include wireless charging, Touch ID and Face ID, but we’ll have to wait and see.

iPhone Switch: A recent survey from PC Magazine shows why people switch from Android to iOS. 47% of Android users say they switched to an iOS device for the better user experience. Following this was 25% of people saying that the switch has to do with better features. On the flip-side, 30% of iOS users say they made the change to Android for a better user experience. Another 29% said the switch was due to better prices.

iOS 12 Beta: There are new versions of the iOS 12 beta available for download, reports 9to5Mac. Those taking part in the developer beta for iOS 12 can now download the 10th version. The iOS 12 public beta nine is also available as well. Both of these new betas are the same build, even if the numbers don’t match up. That’s due to some issues with a previous developer beta that got it pulled shortly after release.

