Publix Ground Beef Recall 2018: What Shoppers Should Know

A Publix ground beef recall is in effect due to a possible E. coli contamination.

Source: Shutterstock

The Publix ground beef recall affects the company’s products that were sold from June 25 through July 31. It is still unknown where exactly the contamination came from, but Publix is working with investigators to determine its source.

The Publix ground beef recall doesn’t include all of the chain’s stores. Instead, it only affects locations in the following Florida counties.

Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The following are the products that are included in the Publix ground beef recall.

Ground Chuck

Ground Chuck Burgers

Gourmet Burgers (Jalapeno & Cheddar, Pimento & Cheese, Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, and Swiss & Mushroom)

Seasoned Ground Chuck Burgers (Badia, Mesquite, Montreal, and Steakhouse)

Meatballs (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Swiss & Mushroom, and Spanish)

Meatloaf (Seasoned and Grillers)

Slider (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Ground Chuck, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, and Swiss & Mushroom)

Stuffed Peppers

Customers that have bought any of the products in the Publix ground beef recall should not eat them. Instead, they can return them to their local Publix store for a full refund. Anyone with further questions can get in contact with the company’s customer service at 1-800-242-1227. There’s also the option of contacting the company via its website.

You can learn more about the Publix ground beef recall at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.