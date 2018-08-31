Publix Ground Beef Recall 2018: What Shoppers Should Know

A Publix ground beef recall is in effect due to a possible E. coli contamination.
The Publix ground beef recall affects the company’s products that were sold from June 25 through July 31. It is still unknown where exactly the contamination came from, but Publix is working with investigators to determine its source.
The Publix ground beef recall doesn’t include all of the chain’s stores. Instead, it only affects locations in the following Florida counties.
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Flagler
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Orange
- Osceola
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
The following are the products that are included in the Publix ground beef recall.
- Ground Chuck
- Ground Chuck Burgers
- Gourmet Burgers (Jalapeno & Cheddar, Pimento & Cheese, Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, and Swiss & Mushroom)
- Seasoned Ground Chuck Burgers (Badia, Mesquite, Montreal, and Steakhouse)
- Meatballs (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Swiss & Mushroom, and Spanish)
- Meatloaf (Seasoned and Grillers)
- Slider (Bacon & Cheddar, Bacon & Fried Onion, Ground Chuck, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheddar, and Swiss & Mushroom)
- Stuffed Peppers
Customers that have bought any of the products in the Publix ground beef recall should not eat them. Instead, they can return them to their local Publix store for a full refund. Anyone with further questions can get in contact with the company’s customer service at 1-800-242-1227. There’s also the option of contacting the company via its website.
You can learn more about the Publix ground beef recall at this link.
