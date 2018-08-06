SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Soars After Impressive Q2 Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS ) stock was soaring on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s most recent earnings report includes earnings per share of 26 cents. This is a massive improvement over the company’s losses per share of $2.05 from the same time last year. However, it was just below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 27 cents for the period, but that wasn’t enough to keep SEAS stock down today.

Net income reported by SeaWorld Entertainment for the second quarter of the year came in at $22.70 million. This is better than the theme park company’s net loss of $175.85 million from the second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2018, SeaWorld Entertainment reported operating income of $55.21 million. The company reported an operating loss of $222.56 million in the same period of the year prior.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the second quarter of the year was $391.92 million. This is up from the company’s revenue of $373.75 million that was reported in the second quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to SEAS stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $371.40 million for the quarter.

Another bit of positive news from SeaWorld Entertainment’s second quarter of 2018 earnings report was attendance. The company notes that attendance during the quarter was up 4.8% from the same time last year. This saw it serving a total of 6.4 million guests during the quarter.

SEAS stock was up 16% as of noon Monday and is up 51% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.