Starbucks’ New Drinks 2018: Vegan Coffee Smoothies Are Coming

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is introducing new drinks for its vegan customers.

Starbucks’ new drinks 2018 are made with plant-based proteins. These act as an alternative to milk that still provide customers with protein, while allowing them to avoid diary. The drinks are available at select stores across the U.S. and via Mobile Order & Pay.

There are two different flavors of vegan coffee smoothies that are joining Starbucks’ new drinks 2018. They are as follows.

Starbucks Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew — Starbucks Cold Brew is combined with Almondmilk, plant-based protein, almond butter, Banana Date Fruit Blend and ice to create this drink. It contains 12 grams of protein.

— Starbucks Cold Brew is combined with Almondmilk, plant-based protein, almond butter, Banana Date Fruit Blend and ice to create this drink. It contains 12 grams of protein. Starbucks Cacao Protein Blended Cold Brew — Starbucks Cold Brew is combined with Coconutmilk, plant-based protein, cacao powder, Banana Date Fruit Blend and ice for this drink. This drink contains 10 grams of protein.

The Starbucks’ new drinks 2018 each contain 270, or less, calories. The drinks will also cost customers $5.95 for a Grande. Customers are also able to customize the drinks to fit their tastes. This includes adding more of the plant-based protein, extra espresso shots and more.

Starbucks also notes that these new vegan drinks will only be around for a limited time. It doesn’t mention any dates, but rather says its stores will serve them while supplies last. SBUX doesn’t mention it, but it could be possible for these menu items to return in the future if they are received well by the coffee chain’s customers.

SBUX stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.