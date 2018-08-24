T-Mobile Data Beach 2018: Hackers Steal 2 Million Customers’ Info

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) is warning 2 million customers about hackers stealing information

The T-Mobile data breach was noticed by the company on Aug. 20. At the time that the company learned about the data breach, its cyber-security team shut down the hacker’s access to its customers private information.

Here’s the information that may have been stolen by hackers during the T-Mobile data breach.

Name

Billing Zip Code

Phone Number

Email Address,

Account Number

Account Type

And the following is the personal information that the company says was not stolen during the T-Mobile data breach.

Credit Card Numbers

Debit Card Numbers

Social Security Numbers

Passwords

T-Mobile is reaching out to all customers affected by the data breach via a text message. It says that it has either already alerted all affected customers, or that it will soon alert them of the issue. It notes that no actions are required by customers as a result of this data breach. Despite this, it does remind customers to update passwords often.

T-Mobile says that customers with questions can speak to Customer Care to learn more. T-Mobile customers can use 611 to call Customer Care. There are also several text options available as well.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access,” T-Mobile says in a statement. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.